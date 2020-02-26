Efren Lujan Villa, 60 of Midland, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Viewing will be Wed-nesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00am - 9:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm Wednesday evening and Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00pm Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for Friday February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park He is survived by his parents, Ignacio and Olga Villa; a son Efren Villa Jr; two daughters, Isabel Gutierrez and Yasmin Villa; five brothers, 8 sisters and four grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020