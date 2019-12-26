Elaine R. Scott, 63, Midland, Texas, went to be with her Lord December 23, 2019. Viewing will be December 26, 2019. 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Family Visitation will be December 26, 2019. 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N Big Spring Street in Midland, Tx. Celebration of Life Memorial will be December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Fellowship, 4601 I-20. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery at 6800 South 349 (Rankin Hwy).
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019