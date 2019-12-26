Elaine R. Scott

  • "My condolences to all the family. May the God of all..."
    - Jim Davis
  • "The Bridges family wishes to express our greatest sympathy..."
    - Ronny Bridges
  • "Elaine, you were such a strong, brave Warrior in your..."
    - Sharon McDonald
  • "Loved her and we had much fun working together and being..."
    - Susan Harley
  • "She was the rock when I needed one. She will be missed by..."
    - Nancy Jones
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX
79705
(432)-682-3700
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Solid Rock Fellowship
4601 I-20
Elaine R. Scott, 63, Midland, Texas, went to be with her Lord December 23, 2019. Viewing will be December 26, 2019. 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Family Visitation will be December 26, 2019. 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N Big Spring Street in Midland, Tx. Celebration of Life Memorial will be December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Fellowship, 4601 I-20. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery at 6800 South 349 (Rankin Hwy).
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
