Elaine Sly was born on May 7, 1941 in Midland, Texas, and passed peacefully surrounded by family in Midland on October 21, 2019. She was an amazing woman, who made an impact on the lives of all those who had the opportunity to know her. She was wise and loving, but a no-nonsense kind of lady. From an early age, Elaine learned the value of hard work being raised on a farm, the oldest of her two siblings. It was her job to wake up early and milk the cow before school, a job she took very seriously even after an uncooperative bovine ruined her favorite school dress! Elaine would later say, that was the toughest cow she ever ate. Elaine's work ethic was only rivaled by her love for her family. Growing up, she was often the great protector. She had no problem standing up to her brother's bullies when he had trouble, and when her mother was sick, Elaine even helped fill the mom role to her younger siblings. However, none of these things stood in the way of her excelling in school, including her participation in the marching band as a Majorette. Elaine met and married the love of her life, Everett Sly. Together they enjoyed 30 years of marriage, raising their three boys, and later in life their daughter. Elaine always did what she needed to ensure everyone was provided for. When her son was deathly sick as a baby, it was left up to her to help him. Following the doctor's instructions she was able to save his life! It was then that Elaine decided to go into nursing. After graduating as a nurse, Elaine worked in the field for many years. She worked for Dr. Johnson, Dr. Parks, and most recently Dr. Glass, all of Midland. For her, it was more than just work, it was her passion. Elaine did an amazing job transferring these core values to her kids who have benefited immeasurably because of what her life taught them. She loved genealogy, and wanted to know how she was connected in the world. She loved to dance. She was a fantastic artist, another passion she was able to pass to her children. She loved music. She was a wonderful friend. But what we will all remember the most about Elaine Sly, is how her warm smile could light up the room. She was dearly loved, and will be forever missed. Elaine is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lenard and Maude Garrett; two husbands, Everett Sly, whom she was married to for 30 years, and Walter McClure. Elaine is survived by her siblings, Brett Garrett and Lenard Garrett; children, Corey Sly and wife Dawn, Janson Sly and wife Sandra, Greg Sly and wife Laura, and Julie Sly Stratton and husband Mike, all of Midland; grandchildren, Lisa, Jonathan, Whitney, Justus, Taylor, Travis, Tylor, Cheyenne, Koby, Justina, and Ryan; as well as 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Arrangements entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.

