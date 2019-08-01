Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldon F. Herndon Sr.. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Lying in State 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Service 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Fairmont Park Church of Christ 3813 N Midland DR Midland , TX View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Fairmont Park Church of Christ Send Flowers Notice

Eldon F. Herndon, Sr. died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born March 12, 1928, in Anson, (Jones County) Texas, the fourth of five sons, to Ruby and Cliff Herndon. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Jones County prior to enlisting in the United States Air Force and served from 1946 to 1949. He worked in Abilene, Texas for several years prior to joining Shell Oil Company in 1952 in Midland where he worked for 29 years. He married Mary Hamilton on April 15, 1953, in Abilene, Texas. They resided in Midland for their entire married life. Eldon retired from Shell in 1981 to spend time ranching and other business interests. He farmed and ranched in the Merkel/Trent area for over 30 years. Eldon was baptized at age twelve at the Herndon Chapel Church of Christ near Anson, Texas. He was a dedicated Christian and loved people, especially his family and many, many friends. He was a charter member for the Golf Course Road Church of Christ and served as Deacon for many years. One of his most enjoyable experience was teaching sixth grade Sunday school classes. Few people entered the church building since 1963 who were not met and greeted by Eldon. He touched many souls with his smile and wit. In 2012 he and Mary became members of the Fairmont Park Church of Christ where he continued to serve as greeter and usher. Eldon is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Forrest and Kirsten Herndon; one grandson, Bryce Herndon; two granddaughters, Brittni Herndon, all of Abilene; and Lynzee Herndon of Austin; and two great granddaughters, Bailee and Kynzee, special delights in his life. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, three brothers, many cousins and friends, and daughter, Melissa Herndon. Mr. Herndon will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. The family will accept guest from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, 3813 N Midland DR in Midland. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers are the elders of Fairmont Park Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

