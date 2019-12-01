Eleanor Hunnicut

Eleanor Hunnicutt, of Fluvanna, died in Midland on November 25, 2019. Eleanor was born on January 15, 1928, in Kerens, Texas, to James S. and Maryatt Norton. She grew up in Kerens and graduated from Kerens High School. She attended East Texas State Teachers College (now Texas A&M - Commerce), graduating in 1948 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. In 1950, she moved to Fluvanna to teach and be with her parents, who had moved there previously. There she met Sam Hunnicutt, whom she married in Kerens on June 9, 1951. They spent the next 68 years together, from his time in the Air Force, to following his career in the pipeline business, raising a family and traveling. Eleanor left teaching in 1956 to be a full-time mother and homemaker, raising three sons. After Sam's retirement in 1992, they moved to the ranch where he grew up, west of Fluvanna. There they enjoyed family and friends until health issues forced them to relocate to Midland in 2013. Eleanor had a sharp mind and a keen sense of humor. She had a deep interest in Southern history and genealogy and enjoyed telling old stories from the various branches of her family tree. A lifelong Presbyterian, Eleanor had been a member of the First Presbyterian Churches of both Big Spring and Snyder. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Lloyd Engman, and her beloved husband, Sam. She is survived by her three sons, Jim and wife, Retha, of Midland, Sammy and wife, Valerie, of San Antonio, and Tim, of Snyder. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Colin Hunnicutt and wife, Whitney, Kate Hunnicutt and Jake Hunnicutt, as well as her sister-in-law, Ann Engman, and her Engman nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the wonderful ladies on the staff of Brookdale Senior Living, as well as Cynthia Hill, CNS, Linda Holmquist, RN, and the staff of Midland Medical Lodge for the, kind, loving care that they extended to Eleanor during her time in Midland. A visitation will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019. Graveside services will be held at the Fluvanna Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Borden County EMS, P.O. Box 342, Gail, Texas 79738. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
