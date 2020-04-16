Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Monteath Terrell. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Eleanor Terrell, formerly of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was the loveliest of women, all the way to the end of her life, always focusing on others even as her physical strength and abilities waned. She will be forever missed by her family and her many friends. Eleanor was born in Denver, Colorado on May 9, 1926 to George and Mabel Taylor Irvine. Her parents were both born in Aberdeen, Scotland and met and married while living in New York. She was the youngest of three sisters. Her fondest memories of her childhood are of Durango, where she loved her school friends, her bicycle, and attending Rainbow Girl dances. The family eventually moved to Oakland, California. Eleanor worked as a messenger at the Oakland Army Base, where she met Kenneth Terrell. The two were married in February 1946, and spent the next 70 years together, until his death in 2016. She left her family in California and moved to Texas with her new husband, at the tender age of 19. They raised a family in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado before retiring to Midland. The final years of their lives were spent in Austin, Texas. Eleanor loved to visit her sisters in California, and she loved the large Terrell family and had many happy times at family gatherings with her sisters and brothers-in-law, and her many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was an active volunteer, including working at the community garage sale, as a hospital volunteer, and delivering meals for Meals on Wheels every Monday for more than 20 years. She made friends with all the clients, who were nurtured as much by her smile and warmth as they were by the food she brought. Both of her grandchildren remember accompanying "Grammy" and "Grampa" on many occasions. Our Mom made friends wherever she went, often reminding us what "a small world it is", when she had discovered a connection to someone she had just met. She so loved all the friends she made throughout her life. She also enjoyed living at Buckner Greenridge Villas in Austin, and it was a happy time for her. She was always the "connector" of the family, keeping in touch with extended family, former neighbors, and getting Christmas cards from her children's friends. Mom also had the best memory of the entire family, remembering restaurant meals and vacation moments from many years prior. She was one of the kindest persons you will ever encounter. She set an example that is hard to follow, but we will try. Eleanor collected "jewels" throughout her life. These jewels were the people she met and the friends she cultivated. She would want to recognize a few of them who were so kind and helpful during her frail later years, including Julie, Monica, and Lilly. Eleanor is survived by her loving sister and longest friend, Gladys Burow, of Palm Desert, CA; her three children, son Rob of Denver, son Rick and wife Toni of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and daughter Cathy and husband Terry O'Connor of Austin; two grandchildren, Terrell Kenneth (TK) Flautt, and Sarah Elizabeth Flautt; one great-granddaughter, Caledonia Flautt; step-grandchildren Matt and Katie O'Connor, Hans and Eric Tress, and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, her sister Georgene and husband Clifford Mourer, and dear brother-in-law Marvin Burow. She would love for you to honor her with donations to Senior Life Midland. A celebration of her life will be conducted at a later time. Please stay in touch with her family at

