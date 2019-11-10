Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elena Sordo Smith. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Elena Sordo

Elena Sordo Smith : Born: Torreon Coahuila, on January 25, 1923. Died: Midland, Texas, on October 17, 2019. Elena was born in Torreon, Mexico to Myrtle Sloan Sordo of Dallas, Texas and Pelayo Sordo of Torreon, Mexico. Her parents met and married in Dallas then moved to Torreon, where his family owned a general store. Elena and her brother John were born there in an atmosphere of prosperity, with servants, nannies and Sunday drives. Pelayo became involved in Mexican politics through his sister's husband, Antonio Villareal, a high-ranking member of the PRI party. In 1929, these two found themselves on the wrong side of a violent revolution. Elena's father and uncle were forced into deep hiding, while the rest of family fled north to El Paso, on the last train out. The family moved to the edge of Dallas to live with her maternal grandparents on their rural farm with Pelayo later joining them. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Pleasant Grove High School and eligible for scholarship to any state college. The financial strains of the Great Depression led to the divorce of her parents and forced Elena to forgo college to help support her younger brother. When Elena was 24, she met (Joel) Howard Smith on a blind date during her office coffee break. She admired his easy laugh and humor. They were wed in August 1947 and remained happily married until his death 54 years later in 2001. Following a honeymoon in Chicago, Howard worked in sales with J.T. Baker Chemicals in Dallas. Elena became a housewife with the birth of her children; Joel in 1952 and Marty in 1955. The family moved to Memorial in Houston with J.T. Baker in 1958 and in 1961, Howard resigned his sales job to manage his investments from his home office. Elena became an excellent cook participating in a monthly dinner club with friends and spoiling her family with special meals. They melded their different faiths, Catholic and Methodist, by joining the Episcopal church. They traveled extensively with the kids and later by themselves. There were wonderful extended family vacations to Boulder Colorado, Seattle's Mercer Island and Europe. In 1968, Elena and Howard built a custom waterfront home in Lakeway, taking up residence in Austin. Elena became active at University of Texas teaching conversational Spanish classes and learning French to attend Cordon Bleu in Paris for cooking lessons. She ran a small catering business from the house for several years. In 1975, with the children in college, Elena and Howard sold the waterfront house. They continued to reside in Lakeway, with Howard going back to work as an engineer with the Texas Department of Health. Elena began a career in real estate, which she would be involved with for the next 32 years. She owned and operated a real estate company called Lakeland Properties for 25 years. After selling Lakeland, she worked at Emily Moreland Lake Properties until she retired 2006. Elena moved to Manor Park in Midland to be closer to her daughter. She spent the last 13 years of her life there. During that time she reconnected to her faith and volunteered weekly at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church making many friends. By fall 2011, Elena was moved into memory care as her dementia continued to slowly worsen. She was the first resident of Cowden Cottage and enjoyed participating in the activities. The staff loved her pleasant demeanor and politeness. Much thanks goes out to them and to Hospice of Midland for all the care they doted on Elena in her final years. She is survived by her son Joel Smith Jr., and daughter Marty Massie, with husband Jim, and grandchildren Kate Sautell, with husband Zach, and Teil Massie, with wife Melissa. No funeral services are planned, but a private family memorial will be held in the future at Lake Travis. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

