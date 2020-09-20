Eleonore Lewis, 91 of Midland, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Eleonore Gertrude Ueberschaer was born on August 28, 1929 in Osterholz-Scharmbeck, Germany to Martha Bartel and Rudolph Ueberschaer. Eleonore worked for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Maryland for many years. After retirement, Eleonore moved to Midland, Texas. During her retirement, Eleonore enjoyed baking cakes and cookies, crocheting blankets, and volunteering as a Pink Lady at Midland Memorial Hospital. Eleonore is survived by her daughters, Debra Saintcross of Pikesville, Maryland, and Karen Orozco and husband Carmen "Trey" Orozco of Midland, Texas; four grandchildren, Christine Smith, Jonathan McCranie, Brandon Seymur, and Sophia Orozco; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Swanson, Charlie Swanson, and Avery Deitz, and one brother, Klaus Ueberschaer. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the hospital staff at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons: Jonathan McCranie and Brandon Seymur. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.