Elfida Grado, 85, passed away in Midland on June 25, 2020. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm-9:00 pm, Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00 pm-9:00 pm, and Monday, June 29, 2020 from 9 am-9:00 pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell ST.. The rosary will be Sunday and Monday at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at San Miguel Archangel, officiated by Father Patrick. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 6800 S. Hwy 349, Midland, TX. She is survived by her husband, Jesus Jose Grado; her children, Eloisa Armendariz, Jesus Jose Grado III, Estela Sanchez, Norma Grado, and Yesenia Grado; one brother, one sister, 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.



