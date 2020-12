Eliceo "Chey" Larez Robledo, 57 of Midland, Texas, was received with open arms by our heavenly father, and, once again, as when he was born, into the arms of his parents, Jesus "Kiriky" Robledo and Tomasa Larez Robledo on November 17, 2020, after his toughest battle with Covid. Due to Covid, funeral services will be announced at a later date.



