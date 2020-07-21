Elida Olivas Rodriguez Elida Olivas Rodriguez, 73, of Midland passed away July 17, 2020. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. Chapel service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. with the burial to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughter, Reyna Barriga; sons, Ruben Rodriguez, Saul Rodriguez, Natividad Rodriguez and Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



