Elidia Jimenez, 84 of Midland, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Viewing will be Tuesday, July 16th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 17th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home. Rosary will be Wednesday, July 17th at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine followed by a burial at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two sons, Jose Alfredo Jimenez and Oscar Lorenzo Jimenez; three daughters, Laura Hernandez, Norma Ramirez and Priscilla Ann Arellano.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 16, 2019