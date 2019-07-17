Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elidia Olivas Jimenez. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine Send Flowers Notice

Surrounded by her family, Elidia Olivas Jimenez was called home on July 13, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on March 24, 1935 in Marfa, Texas to Jose and Severa Olivas. Elidia is survived by her five children, Jose Alfredo Jimenez (Patricia), Oscar Jimenez (Mindy), Laura Hernandez (Mario), Norma Ramirez, Priscilla Arellano (Canuto), 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Valente Jimenez, brother Enrique Olivas, sister Faye Jimenez and her grandson Matthew Jimenez. As a young teenager Elidia enjoyed helping her father at their family-owned gas station in Marfa, Texas. She married "the boy next door", Valente, on June 25, 1950. Together they created a beautiful family and a strong lasting love that extended to many friends. Elidia was one of the first founding teacher's assistant at Bunche Elementary, she enjoyed leading young children through their early school years and continued to care for many children throughout her working years. She had a love for reading magazines, the newspaper, completing cross-word puzzles and cooking; but shopping was the highlight of her day. Her greatest joy was hosting her yearly Christmas Eve asado dinner for her family. She loved nothing more than creating memories with her loved ones, and we were very blessed with the joy she brought to our lives as well. She was lovingly known as "Mom" and "Wela" to her children and grandchildren. Elidia was a lifelong parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she was a member of the Guadalupanas and Eucharistic Ministry. She enjoyed her family and the life she led, we know that Mom's love and spirit will continue to live on through us all. A Viewing will be held at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be her grandsons, Bobby Jimenez, Joey Jimenez, Julian Jimenez, Timothy Hernandez, Anthony Arellano, Thomas Arellano, Grant Jimenez, Sergio Ramirez, and Aaron Ramirez. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

