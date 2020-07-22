Elisa M. Aguirre passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Elisa leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Rosemary Aguirre, Norma Aguirre, Leeann Aguirre; sons, Felix Aguirre Jr, Emilio Aguirre, Mario Aguirre, Mark Aguirre; two sisters, and seven brothers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



