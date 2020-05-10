Coble Glenn Elizabeth Anne Coble Glenn passed peacefully from this life on April 21, 2020 in Austin, Texas, 6 weeks shy of her 94th birthday. Married to Jack Dowdy Glenn for 54 years, Elizabeth was the mother of four children, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a supportive aunt, a friend to many and a lover of animals, the ocean and anything purple. Born in Burlington, North Carolina on June 2, 1926, to Charles Benjamin and Myrtle Nicholson Coble, Elizabeth attended the Women's College of the University of North Carolina, graduating in 1949. She completed her dietetic internship at Oklahoma A&M University where she met Jack. They were married on September 15, 1954 and began their life together in Midland where Jack worked as a geologist. A hospital dietitian specializing in Institutional Management, Elizabeth's calling was preparing food and feeding people. Her kitchen was a place of frenzied activity, whether feeding family, hosting Cub Scouts or making a 5-tiered wedding cake. For more than a decade she ran a catering business from her home, enlisting the help of husband and children, hauling cakes and hors d'oeuvres in the family station wagon and gaining clients by word-of-mouth. A charter member of Fannin Terrace Baptist Church, she was a fixture in the kitchen, planning menus, shopping and cooking for Wednesday night suppers, preparing treats for Vacation Bible School, and organizing receptions and special events. Often dressed in dietitian attire - a white uniform, white hose and white shoes - she was affectionately known as "Liz, the Whiz, the White Tornado". A dedicated volunteer with a heart for the elderly, Elizabeth was instrumental in starting the Meals on Wheels program in 1974. She was also engaged in many aspects of the Midland community, serving several years as Chairwoman of the Fannin Elementary School Halloween Carnival, supporting the Midland High School Band, greeting visitors at the Midland Airport and volunteering with the Commemorative Air Force. A proud and supportive Grandmommy, she attended plays, concerts, sporting events and school activities as often as possible. When she was unable to attend an event, she would tell her grandkids, "Put me in your pocket!". Elizabeth is survived by her children, Mary Glenn and husband Floyd of Midland; Patty Glenn Leander and husband Bruce of Austin; Robert Glenn and wife Rachelle of The Woodlands; Benjamin Glenn and wife Sherri of San Carlos, CA; her grandchildren, Christopher Glenn Keegan and wife Lee of Austin; Harrison Glenn Prather and wife Megan of Midland; Alex Glenn Prather of Portugal; Katie Leander of Austin; Allie Alvey and husband Mike of Bartlesville, OK; Jake Glenn and wife Shelby of Temple; Jack Glenn and Ava Glenn of San Carlos, CA; and great-grandchildren Kate and Caroline Keegan of Austin and Miles and Claire Alvey of Bartlesville, OK. She also leaves dear nieces, nephews and friends that meant the world to her. The family wishes to thank Halcyon Hospice of Austin as well as special friends Terry, Lizzie and Noemi for brightening mom's world with their laughter, tender care and smiling faces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home of Austin. Memorial contributions can be made to the Midland Meals on Wheels Program through Senior Life Midland, PO Box 80159, Midland, TX 79708.



