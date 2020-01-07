Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-332-0991 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

On Saturday December 21, 2019, Elizabeth "Liz" Midgley, loving mother, grandmother and business woman passed peacefully away at the age of 93. When Liz left this world she was surrounded by family, which is how she lived. Liz was born November 10, 1926 in Wolfe City Tx. The eldest of 8 children, to Henry Lon Tettleton and Stacy Douthit Tettleton. Her father farmed during the Great Depression. She was a hard worker from an early age. That work ethic would serve her well for her entire life. Liz graduated from Praire Valley High near Nocona, Tx. She married Charles Henry "Midge" Midgley III on June 29, 1951 in Nocona. They were married for 39 years until his passing on December 12, 1990. Together they moved through the oil fields of Texas as his career progressed. They settled in Odessa in 1967. Liz opened Liz's Linens in August 1977 which later became known as Liz's Interiors. She ran the daily business until she retired in her eighties. Liz shared her passion and abilities for business with her daughters, granddaughters, and many young women she employed. Liz knew most of her customers on a first name basis and considered them her friends. In 2004 she was inducted into the Odessa Business Hall of Fame. In her later years Liz enjoyed traveling across the United States and the world. Liz will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness, and generosity. She was a true servant of the Lord. Liz is survived by her children Marta Johnson and husband Chris, Charles Henry "Charlie" Midgley IV, Amy Mitis and husband Steve, grandchildren Lauren Schlothauer and husband Dan, Abigail Huckabay and husband Justin, Jill Mitis, Stephanie Mitis and Dustin Loyd, great grandsons Fischer and Harrison Huckabay, all of Odessa, sisters Wanda Brown and husband Joe of Lovington NM, Virginia Kinsey of Covina CA, and Ann Polage and husband Roy of Spring Branch TX. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, stepmother Lurleen Tettleton, sisters Joyce Cole and Louise Robinson, brothers Edward Tettleton and Billy Tettleton. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday January 8th. Any donation may be made to the Aphasia Center of West Texas or The Ellen Noel Art Museum.

On Saturday December 21, 2019, Elizabeth "Liz" Midgley, loving mother, grandmother and business woman passed peacefully away at the age of 93. When Liz left this world she was surrounded by family, which is how she lived. Liz was born November 10, 1926 in Wolfe City Tx. The eldest of 8 children, to Henry Lon Tettleton and Stacy Douthit Tettleton. Her father farmed during the Great Depression. She was a hard worker from an early age. That work ethic would serve her well for her entire life. Liz graduated from Praire Valley High near Nocona, Tx. She married Charles Henry "Midge" Midgley III on June 29, 1951 in Nocona. They were married for 39 years until his passing on December 12, 1990. Together they moved through the oil fields of Texas as his career progressed. They settled in Odessa in 1967. Liz opened Liz's Linens in August 1977 which later became known as Liz's Interiors. She ran the daily business until she retired in her eighties. Liz shared her passion and abilities for business with her daughters, granddaughters, and many young women she employed. Liz knew most of her customers on a first name basis and considered them her friends. In 2004 she was inducted into the Odessa Business Hall of Fame. In her later years Liz enjoyed traveling across the United States and the world. Liz will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness, and generosity. She was a true servant of the Lord. Liz is survived by her children Marta Johnson and husband Chris, Charles Henry "Charlie" Midgley IV, Amy Mitis and husband Steve, grandchildren Lauren Schlothauer and husband Dan, Abigail Huckabay and husband Justin, Jill Mitis, Stephanie Mitis and Dustin Loyd, great grandsons Fischer and Harrison Huckabay, all of Odessa, sisters Wanda Brown and husband Joe of Lovington NM, Virginia Kinsey of Covina CA, and Ann Polage and husband Roy of Spring Branch TX. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, stepmother Lurleen Tettleton, sisters Joyce Cole and Louise Robinson, brothers Edward Tettleton and Billy Tettleton. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday January 8th. Any donation may be made to the Aphasia Center of West Texas or The Ellen Noel Art Museum. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close