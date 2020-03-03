Elizabeth Wright, 57 of Midland, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, March 6, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with rosary starting at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is set for Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Pecos, Texas. She is survived by her three sons, William C. Wright, Zachary Jacob Trujillo Bitolas and Jose Isaac Delgado; two daughters, Amanda Mata and Maria Aurelia Jurado; two brothers, two sisters and numerous grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2020