Ella Francis Goodley, 78, of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at True Lite Christian Fellowship Church in Midland, Texas. Burial will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Garden She is survived by her daughters: Rosa (Susie) Henderson, Nadine Perkins (Joe), Ylonda Smith (Ricky), her siblings: Gloria Alexander, Carey Goodley, Hilliard Lee Goodley III, Janice Perkins, Jenell Taylor, Carla Brady, Dennis Goodley, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home of Midland, Texas.
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell St
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-8229
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019