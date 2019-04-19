Ella Francis Goodley

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Francis Goodley.

Ella Francis Goodley, 78, of Midland, Texas passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at True Lite Christian Fellowship Church in Midland, Texas. Burial will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Garden She is survived by her daughters: Rosa (Susie) Henderson, Nadine Perkins (Joe), Ylonda Smith (Ricky), her siblings: Gloria Alexander, Carey Goodley, Hilliard Lee Goodley III, Janice Perkins, Jenell Taylor, Carla Brady, Dennis Goodley, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home of Midland, Texas.
Funeral Home
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell St
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-8229
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.