Elmer Dean White passed away on October 13, 2019 in Kermit, TX. He was born on July 14, 1946 to Elmer Lonzo and Oma Florene (Willett) White in Monahans, Tx. He married Diane Kay Shamblin on June 30, 1973 in Midland, TX and they shared 46 wonderful years together. Elmer was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He loved to golf, fish and hunt but his favorite pastime was spoiling his princess Di. Elmer was a man of many talents, including carpentry and being an architect. He had a very unassuming personality and was a friend to all. Elmer was known as a gentle man and a gentleman who was solid, dependable and loved taking care of others. Elmer worked for Bass/ Sid Richardson Company for over 30 years and was a certified electrician. He was the best husband in the world. Elmer will be dearly missed by all his friends and family. He is survived by his wife: Diane White of Kermit, TX; brothers: Lonnie Gene White of Wink, TX and Michael Keith White of Kermit, TX; sister: Francis Ashley of Irving, TX; and sister-in-law: Elizabeth White. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Florene White and brother: Ivan Wayne White. Memorial services will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Kermit, officiated by Beth Harrington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are entrusted to Family Service Funeral Parlor and condo-lences may be sent to the family at

