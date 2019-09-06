Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elnora McCoy-Robinson. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM True-Lite Christian Fellowship Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Elnora McCoy-Robinson passed away in Midland, Texas on September 1, 2019. Family will receive guests from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at True-Lite Christian Fellowship in Midland. A burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Elnora McCoy-Robinson was born in Cameron, Texas, on October 7, 1933, to Reuben Williams and Mamie Oages. The family later moved to Lamesa, Texas, where she attended Blackshear High School. Elnora excelled both academically and in sports - basketball and track. Even though, she had to drop out of school at a young age of 17, she later returned to complete her education at Midland Jr. College at 40 years old where she received her GED diploma. She worked many years as a Domestic Engineer in Lamesa and Midland, Texas, cleaning homes with a touch of grace. She always wanted to be a teacher and then became a teacher's assistance with the GED classes through Midland Jr. College at Hollowell Methodist Church, and a Foster Grandparent for the preschool program for Midland ISD (they called her Granny). Most importantly, Mrs. Robinson was truly a child of God and exhibited His love to everyone she touched with her life. She was kind, sweet, soft spoken, giving, loved to sing God's praise and study his word. She joined and served faithfully at the Mt. Rose Full Gospel Church for over 60 years, in many areas of ministry; from Children's Church, teaching Sunday School, BTU for the Youth, Women's Ministry, Choir, to secretary of Auxiliaries/Finance Committee and was a Deaconess. She not only served in the church but in the community, helping others, writing letters and giving 5 dollars to those in prison, a place to stay for those who had lost their way, receiving many awards for Volunteering with the Senior Singing Group, Senior Citizens Center, Meals on Wheels, Foster Grandparents, and the Texas Size Garage Sale. Elnora lived her life to the fullest; always giving, always working, cleaning, and helping somebody else to be better. Just like one of her favorite songs says, "If I could help somebody along life's way, then my living will not be in vain." Truly her life was not in vain! She was preceded in death by her parents - Reuben and Mamie Oages Williams; Step-Mother Annie Williams; Husbands - George McCoy and J.L. Robinson; brothers: Charlie, Melvin, Vernon, Jasper, and Johnny Williams; Sisters: Ruby Hubbard and Louise Williams Richardson; her sons: Glen Williams and Roy McCoy and her daughter Cathy Williams.; two great grandchildren: Dante' Williams and Eladah Marche' Morris. She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Morris Williams (Charlotte Williams), Ronald McCoy (Natalie McCoy) of Midland, Texas, and Laura Butler (Curtis Butler) of Dallas, Texas. Brother Cleveland Williams and sister Ruby Sanders, both of Odessa, Texas. A host of grandchildren, several great grands and great-great grandchildren, a special Cousin (family Matriarch) Beaulah Leeper, friends and Christian family in the community. Arrangements are entrusted with Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at

