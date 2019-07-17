Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloisa S. Ceballos. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Service 2:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Eloisa S. Ceballos, 80, of Midland, passed away at home on July 14, 2019. She was born on January 8, 1939, in Big Spring, Texas, to Pio and Maria Subia. She married Luis Ceballos in 1955 and spent many wonderful years together until he passed in 2001. Eloisa loved spending time with family and watching The Andy Griffith Show. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Joe L. Cevallos Jr., granddaughter Stephanie Navarro, as well as 3 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by children, Johnny Ceballos and wife Cynthia, Felix Ceballos and wife Margaret, Irene Navarro, and husband Steven, Mary Ceballos; daughter in law, Sylvia Cevallos; sister Dora Arenas of Bakersfield, California; grandchildren, Sean Patterson, Joey Ceballos, Evan Ceballos, Erin Ceballos, Kirk Cevallos, Amanda Losoya, Leslie Rodriguez and Holly Cevallos; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday July 17, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, Texas in the Chapel, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4616 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas. Pallbearers include: Sean Patterson, Evan Ceballos, Dylan Benavidez, Nicolas Gonzales, Nolan Gonzales, and Ryan Ruiz. Honorary Pallbearers are: Caden Ruiz, Jacob Patterson, Felix Ceballos and Phoenix Rodriguez. The family would like to thank Laings Home Health, and Lucy Cotton for the wonderful care she gave our mother. Also to her grandson Sean Patterson for the love and dedication he showed to his grandmother, always taking her to appointments, and for sitting, talking with her and comforting her. Please visit

