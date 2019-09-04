Eloise Aguirre of Lenorah, passed away August 31, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Monsignor Schwertner officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. She leaves to cherish his memory her daughters, Eileen Aguirre, Doreen Lopez; sons, Manuel Aguirre Jr., Guillermo Aguirre, Lawrence Aguirre; and one brother. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019