Elouise "Edie" White, 81, passed from this life on August 20, 2020 in Odessa. She was born to the late PO and Louetta Vines in Crane, Tx. Edie is survived by her son, Weldon White and one brother. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Living Way Foursquare Church in Midland. Jon Wymore will be officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



