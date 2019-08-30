Elsa Rodriguez, 58, of Midland, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. A rosary will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Elsa was born on March 12, 1961 to Fransica and Gilberto Carrillo in Chihuahua, Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Marcos Rodriguez; two sons, Teodoso Arzate Jr., and Marcos Rodriguez, one daughter, Crystal Millan, one daughter-in-law, Veronica Arzate, one son-in-law, Davidlee Millan; and 8 grandkids, Adriana Monique Arzate, Briana Arzate, Diamanté Arzate, Yariana Arzate, Marcos Daniel Rodriguez, Teodoso Arzate IV, Nevaeh Millan and Lilly Millan. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Teodoso Arzate III, and sisters, Rosa Soto and Rigoberto Soto. Pallbearers will be Teodoso Arzate Jr, Davidlee Millan, Jonathan Carrillo, Juan Carrillo, Francisco Beaza, and Antonio Carrillo. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019