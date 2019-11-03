Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Seymour Hugly. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Elsie Seymour Hugly lived to the grand old age of 93. She was born an only child January 9, 1926 and passed away October 29, 2019. She was born in Hooper, Nebraska but she and her parents later moved to Pueblo, Colorado. Her childhood summers were happily spent camping and hiking in the Rocky Mountains, although she was always disappointed that she never got to the top of Longs Peak. She never tired of going to Glen Haven and Estes Park and instilled that love for nature in her family where many summer vacations were held. She met her husband of 63 years, Harry, in Pueblo and they soon moved to Texas living in Tyler, Dallas, Corpus Christi and finally Midland where they resided the past 44 years. Elsie was always an active volunteer in numerous charitable and political organizations including the Midland County Republicans, Girl Scouts, Auxiliary of Midland Memorial Hospital, Santa Rita Club at the Petroleum Museum, Lion Tamers, Midland County Housing Authority and the Children's Advocacy Center. She played bridge, was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys and Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, and loved to bird watch especially cardinals. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was also active. Elsie was predeceased by her parents Clyde and Elsie Mae Seymour. She is survived by her husband Harry and daughters Donna (Stephen Franks) of Fredericksburg TX, Cara of Amarillo, Linda (Randy Bryant) of Midland and Sandra (Leslie Oldham) of Midland. The family would like to thank all her caregivers the past three years. You truly made a difference. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Midland (911 W Texas Ave, Midland TX 79701) or the .

