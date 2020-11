Elva Macias, 83 of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. Private Viewing for Family only on Thursday with a graveside service on Friday. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by three sons, Jaime Macias, Juan Alberto Macias and Alfredo (Freddy) Macias; two sisters and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



