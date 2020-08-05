1/
Elvia Valenzuela Galindo
1962 - 2020
Elvia Valenzuela Galindo, 58 of Midland, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, Aug. 4th from 1:00pm - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, Aug. 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Leonel Galindo; two sons, Leonel V. Galindo and Leonardo V. Galindo; one daughter, Leonela V. Galindo; her mother, Maria Montoya Valenzuela; one sister, four brothers and 9 grandchildren.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
AUG
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
