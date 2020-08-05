Elvia Valenzuela Galindo, 58 of Midland, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, Aug. 4th from 1:00pm - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, Aug. 5th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Leonel Galindo; two sons, Leonel V. Galindo and Leonardo V. Galindo; one daughter, Leonela V. Galindo; her mother, Maria Montoya Valenzuela; one sister, four brothers and 9 grandchildren.



