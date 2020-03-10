Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elysee Uwimana. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Elysee Uwimana, 87 of Rwanda, Africa, passed away on Sunday, March 8. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7 Cities Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Elysee Uwimana was born on December 29, 1933 in Rwanda, Africa to Patrice Kabare & Sarah Kampire. She was married for 40 years to her husband, Antoine Nkerabingwi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Always known for her love of family and anyone who was in need. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and always kept an open door to her community. It was always a full house welcome to everyone, she loved giving nicknames, and never forgot a face. Guaranteed a full belly, and blessing before leaving her home, she will be forever missed. Elysee Uwimana is survived by her 7 children and 14 grandchildren. Elysee Uwimana is preceded in death by her brother, and her daughter Euphrosi Ndizigira. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Dr. Gerardo M. Catalasan and the Midland Memorial Hospital Staff for all their special care, and their local church community, 7 Cities Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Elysee Uwimana, 87 of Rwanda, Africa, passed away on Sunday, March 8. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7 Cities Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Elysee Uwimana was born on December 29, 1933 in Rwanda, Africa to Patrice Kabare & Sarah Kampire. She was married for 40 years to her husband, Antoine Nkerabingwi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Always known for her love of family and anyone who was in need. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and always kept an open door to her community. It was always a full house welcome to everyone, she loved giving nicknames, and never forgot a face. Guaranteed a full belly, and blessing before leaving her home, she will be forever missed. Elysee Uwimana is survived by her 7 children and 14 grandchildren. Elysee Uwimana is preceded in death by her brother, and her daughter Euphrosi Ndizigira. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Dr. Gerardo M. Catalasan and the Midland Memorial Hospital Staff for all their special care, and their local church community, 7 Cities Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close