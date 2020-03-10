Elysee Uwimana, 87 of Rwanda, Africa, passed away on Sunday, March 8. A visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7 Cities Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Elysee Uwimana was born on December 29, 1933 in Rwanda, Africa to Patrice Kabare & Sarah Kampire. She was married for 40 years to her husband, Antoine Nkerabingwi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Always known for her love of family and anyone who was in need. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and always kept an open door to her community. It was always a full house welcome to everyone, she loved giving nicknames, and never forgot a face. Guaranteed a full belly, and blessing before leaving her home, she will be forever missed. Elysee Uwimana is survived by her 7 children and 14 grandchildren. Elysee Uwimana is preceded in death by her brother, and her daughter Euphrosi Ndizigira. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Dr. Gerardo M. Catalasan and the Midland Memorial Hospital Staff for all their special care, and their local church community, 7 Cities Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020