Emilio Navarro Tovar (Chichi), age 85, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Viewing will be Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary being held at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Thursday August 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife Antonia Tovar, his 5 children; Evangelina Tovar, Raymond Tobar, Jesus Manuel Tovar, Alecio Tovar, Rogelio Tovar; 13 grandchildren and one sister.



