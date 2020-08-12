1/
Emilio Navarro Tovar
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilio Navarro Tovar (Chichi), age 85, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Viewing will be Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary being held at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Thursday August 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife Antonia Tovar, his 5 children; Evangelina Tovar, Raymond Tobar, Jesus Manuel Tovar, Alecio Tovar, Rogelio Tovar; 13 grandchildren and one sister.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Rosary
07:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Burial
Serenity Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved