Emma Bill, 48 of Midland, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. She was born December 7, 1971 in Kermit, Texas to the late Agustine and Elvia Bill. Emma was a happy, loving and caring person who loved her husband, Luis Valdez, her daughters and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Luis Valdez; her daughters, Emily Bill Serrata and Alejandra S. Valdez all of Midland; two brothers, Agustine Bill Jr. of Arlington, TX and Roy Bill of Kermit, TX; two sisters, Betty Bill of Arkansas and Andrea Bill Reyna of Midland, TX; grandchildren, Liam Montoya, Elijah Serrata and Izaiah Serrata. Viewing will be Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. all at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. Funeral mass will be Monday December 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Roy Bill, Alexandro Reyna, Roberto Serrata, Javier Orona, Mauricio Orona, Champion Orona, Michael Skinner and Jacob Ruiz. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 7, 2019