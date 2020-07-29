1/1
Emma "Faye" Daily
1909 - 2020
October 15, 1909 - May 19, 2020 Her name is Faye. She passed away May 19, 2020. She wasn't rich or famous, but two of her birthday parties were covered by more than one local television station. She was never very talkative, but would converse well on many subjects. She never learned to drive, so she walked everywhere, or caught a ride with friends or family. She was a voracious reader, on any subject, fiction or non-fiction. She worked the newspaper crossword puzzle every morning, even on Christmas day when everyone else was opening presents. She crocheted an afghan for her grandchildren, and made many Barbie doll clothes for her only granddaughter. She served a wickedly-rich and delicious banana caramel pie, a family favorite, on many occasions. In her 80s she survived a car collision in California while on vacation with her two sisters. She remained in the hospital there for several weeks, and was then flown to a Texas hospital for rehabilitation. She sold her home in a small West Texas town after her recovery, and moved to a larger West Texas town to be nearer to family. She quickly adjusted to life in a large retirement residential community with all levels of care, and lived independently. She survived colon cancer in her 90s, without the benefit of chemotherapy. She was moved, after a fall in her home about two years ago, from independent living to a rehab/nursing building. She had no dietary restrictions or illnesses. Her two surviving children took turns eating lunch with her each day. Her family knew that "her day" was coming "some day", but they never thought it would be a day when she was in a lock down facility to keep residents safe from Covid 19. The family had not been able to see her for two months. She understood why and staff kept them updated on her well-being. She wasn't sick, and it is thought her heart just gave out. Her name is Faye. She passed away May 19, 2020, at 110 years and 7 months of age. She was loved and will be missed. Written by Mary C. Griffiths, Bedford, Texas sister of Judy Daily. Preceded in death by her husband, Seth Daily; and children, Barbara Daily, Richard Daily, and Susan Daily Leisk. Survived by her daughter, Rose Marie McLennan; son, Marion S. Daily (Judy); six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandson. The burial will be held in New Helena Cemetery in Nebraska. Memorial considerations: St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3011 W. Kansas, Midland, Texas 79701 or The Village at Manor Park, 5212 Sinclair Ave. Midland, Texas 79707. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
