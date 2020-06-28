Emma Jean Taylor age 70, of Harker Heights, Texas passed-away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Larry Taylor, and parents. Emma Taylor is survived by her three beautiful children:Aretha Denise Taylor,Tracy Fitzgerald Taylor (Barbara J. Taylor, Alcenvia Dlisa Bullard Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday July 1,2020 at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home 425 E. Central Texas Expressway Harker Heights, Texas. Interment will be held at Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery visit: https://www.heritage-funeralhome.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.