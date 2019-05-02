Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Joy Adair. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Joy Adair 83, of Midland Texas passed away on April 26th, 2019 at her home. Joy was a fun-loving person who never met a stranger. She loved her family and friends equally. She was a "make do "person who had many talents including seamstress who also made beautiful quilts, upholstering, knitting, hunting and trapping. Joy and her husband/best friend Ernest met in Andrews Texas and were married for over 50 years. They raised a family of two daughters, Diane and Debra, one granddaughter, Kendra and a great granddaughter, Kaylee. Joy is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Adair, parents Jim and Minnie Cowart, two brothers Roy and Troy Cowart, two sisters, Francis Dunn and Evanell Parrish and a nephew, Tommy Parrish of Midland. She is survived by a nephew, Gary Parrish of Midland, and niece Jean Hughen of Streetman Texas, numerous great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, and they loved her. She never tired of hearing about what was going on in their lives and was always there for them. Joy would have been right at home in the 1870'sas she was in the 21st century. We will all miss "Aunt Joy"

