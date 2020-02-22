Emma Ruth Johnson, 76 of Midland, Texas passed away on a Tuesday, February 18th, 2020. She is survived by two sons, Paul Iglehart (Phyllis) of Arlington, Texas and Edward Iglehart of Houston, Texas. 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren and 3 nephews, Russell Bills (Lydia), Robert Bills and Blake Burton. Emma was predeceased by Her parents Carrie Bell Sewell and Luchie Bills, and 5 siblings. Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church at 12:00 p.m. noon.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2020