Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enrique Baeza "Henry" Carrasco. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Enrique "Henry" Baeza Carrasco, 88, of Midland, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. He was born on September 9, 1931 in Presidio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Andres Carrasco and Lucia Baeza Carrasco, sisters Dora Carrasco and Elpidia Carrasco Molinar, brother Gilberto Carrasco, granddaughter Jennifer Nicole Carrasco, and great-grandchildren Sierra Carrasco and Hannah Villarosa. He leaves behind his loving wife Delma Gutierrez Carrasco; brother N. B. "Cheno" Carrasco of Odessa, Texas and sister Esperanza Molinar of Frisco, Texas; nine sons, Enrique "Henry" Carrasco and wife Lupe of Odessa, Texas, Andy Carrasco and wife Estella of Sanger, Texas, Arturo Carrasco and wife Lupe of Odessa, Texas, Phillip Carrasco and wife Lori of Odessa, TX, Thomas Carrasco and wife Pokey of Andrews, Texas, Ismael "Smiley" Hinojos and wife Erica of Odessa, Texas, Daniel Carrasco and wife Ana of Midland, Texas, Henry "Tweety" Carrasco and wife Gena of Odessa, Texas, and Samuel Carrasco of Midland, Texas; one daughter Laura Castillo and husband Cruz of Odessa, Texas; 39 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren, and 3 on the way. Henry was a United States Army Veteran serving as Corporal in the Korean War, where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He was a proud Aggie receiving his teaching certificate from Texas A&M University. He was a teacher for the Ector Independent School District during the 1970's teaching Piping Trades at Ector High School. He was founder of Henry's Plumbing Company. He was always very giving in his plumbing services, helping many organizations, his church and many people in need in Midland and Odessa. Some of the groups included the Black Culture Historic Foundation and the Old Woodson Boy's Club in Odessa. He retired from his plumbing career in 2005. Henry served his community in many organizations: Boy Scout Master for Troop 94, co-founder of the Odessa Basin Lions Club, and member of the Odessa Businessmen's Development Corporation. He was co-founder/co-owner of the Pan American Ballroom. Henry's passion was baseball! He attended many baseball games here in Midland & Odessa, also all over Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Montreal, Canada. His all-time favorite baseball team was the Midland Lee Rebels. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He served his Lord as a Cursillista, member of the Holy Name Society, and usher at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odessa. A Rosary service will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. Pallbearers are Caleb Carrasco, Sammy Carrasco Jr., Darian Hinojos, Jovani Carrasco, Arturo Carrasco, Jr., Thomas Carrasco, Shawn Carrasco, Joey Carrasco. Honorary pallbearers are Cruz R. Castillo III, Dr. Jeremy S. Carrasco, Shawn Andrew Carrasco, and Isaiah Hinojos. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Enrique "Henry" Baeza Carrasco, 88, of Midland, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. He was born on September 9, 1931 in Presidio, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Andres Carrasco and Lucia Baeza Carrasco, sisters Dora Carrasco and Elpidia Carrasco Molinar, brother Gilberto Carrasco, granddaughter Jennifer Nicole Carrasco, and great-grandchildren Sierra Carrasco and Hannah Villarosa. He leaves behind his loving wife Delma Gutierrez Carrasco; brother N. B. "Cheno" Carrasco of Odessa, Texas and sister Esperanza Molinar of Frisco, Texas; nine sons, Enrique "Henry" Carrasco and wife Lupe of Odessa, Texas, Andy Carrasco and wife Estella of Sanger, Texas, Arturo Carrasco and wife Lupe of Odessa, Texas, Phillip Carrasco and wife Lori of Odessa, TX, Thomas Carrasco and wife Pokey of Andrews, Texas, Ismael "Smiley" Hinojos and wife Erica of Odessa, Texas, Daniel Carrasco and wife Ana of Midland, Texas, Henry "Tweety" Carrasco and wife Gena of Odessa, Texas, and Samuel Carrasco of Midland, Texas; one daughter Laura Castillo and husband Cruz of Odessa, Texas; 39 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren, and 3 on the way. Henry was a United States Army Veteran serving as Corporal in the Korean War, where he was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He was a proud Aggie receiving his teaching certificate from Texas A&M University. He was a teacher for the Ector Independent School District during the 1970's teaching Piping Trades at Ector High School. He was founder of Henry's Plumbing Company. He was always very giving in his plumbing services, helping many organizations, his church and many people in need in Midland and Odessa. Some of the groups included the Black Culture Historic Foundation and the Old Woodson Boy's Club in Odessa. He retired from his plumbing career in 2005. Henry served his community in many organizations: Boy Scout Master for Troop 94, co-founder of the Odessa Basin Lions Club, and member of the Odessa Businessmen's Development Corporation. He was co-founder/co-owner of the Pan American Ballroom. Henry's passion was baseball! He attended many baseball games here in Midland & Odessa, also all over Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Montreal, Canada. His all-time favorite baseball team was the Midland Lee Rebels. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He served his Lord as a Cursillista, member of the Holy Name Society, and usher at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Odessa. A Rosary service will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. Pallbearers are Caleb Carrasco, Sammy Carrasco Jr., Darian Hinojos, Jovani Carrasco, Arturo Carrasco, Jr., Thomas Carrasco, Shawn Carrasco, Joey Carrasco. Honorary pallbearers are Cruz R. Castillo III, Dr. Jeremy S. Carrasco, Shawn Andrew Carrasco, and Isaiah Hinojos. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close