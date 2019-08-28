Enrique Gonzalez, 70 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Viewing will be Wednesday, Aug. 28th from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is set for Thursday, Aug. 29th at 10:00 a.m. also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by two brothers, Cesar Gonzalez and Jose Antonio Gonzalez and three sisters, Josefina Gonzalez, Norma Rodriguez and Griselda Gonzalez; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019