1/
Enrique Solís
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enrique's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enrique Solís passed away August 27, 2020. A rosary will be held Monday, at 9:30 a.m. August 31, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral mass will immediately follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include his wife Martina Solis; daughters, Juanita Morin, Maricela Lopez, Olga Navarrete, Aracely Solis; sons, Enrique Solis, Hector Solis, Joel Solis, Jorge Solis, Joe Solis, Robert Solis, and one sister. Services are limited to family only. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved