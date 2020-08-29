Enrique Solís passed away August 27, 2020. A rosary will be held Monday, at 9:30 a.m. August 31, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral mass will immediately follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include his wife Martina Solis; daughters, Juanita Morin, Maricela Lopez, Olga Navarrete, Aracely Solis; sons, Enrique Solis, Hector Solis, Joel Solis, Jorge Solis, Joe Solis, Robert Solis, and one sister. Services are limited to family only. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store