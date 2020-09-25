1/
Enrique Urias
1937 - 2020
Enrique Urias, 83 of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Viewing will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. & Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with her rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel, 405 N. Terrell St. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Carolina Urias; two sons, Baltazar Urias and Enrique Urias; five daughters, Rosa Maria Garcia, Maria Eugenia Flores, Flor Maria Galindo, Sara U. Sanchez and Manuela Urias Rueda; one brother, one sister, thirty-three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chape
SEP
27
Viewing
10:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel
SEP
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church
