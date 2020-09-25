Enrique Urias, 83 of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Viewing will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. & Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with her rosary to be recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel, 405 N. Terrell St. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Carolina Urias; two sons, Baltazar Urias and Enrique Urias; five daughters, Rosa Maria Garcia, Maria Eugenia Flores, Flor Maria Galindo, Sara U. Sanchez and Manuela Urias Rueda; one brother, one sister, thirty-three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



