Enrique(Buelo) S. Solis, 91 of McCamey, TX passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020 at Medical Center Hospital. Enrique was a long time resident of McCamey and worked in the oil field for many years. He had a green thumb for gardening. Anything that he touched was guaranteed to bloom. He is survived by his loving wife Martha Solis of McCamey; sons Enrique, Hector, Joel(Sylvia), Jorge(Lisa), Joe(America), and Robert Solis. Daughters Juanita Morin(Hector), Maricela Lopez(Eddy), Olga Nabarrete(Juan), Sally Solis(James); grandchildren Rene, Rinda, Yadira, Ricky, Chris, Gabriel, Nicky, Erica, Casey, Jorge Jr., Amy, Eric, Nathan, Amaris, Derek Ethan, Cymber, Celeste, Celene, Mark, Cedrick, JR, Jasmine, Mercedes, Lailah, Maya Sofia, Alyssa and 36 great grandchildren. Rosary will be on Mon. August 31, 2020 at 9:30 am at Avalos-Sanchez Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Midland Texas with burial following at Resthaven Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



