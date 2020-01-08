Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Dr. Eric Edward Martinez, 42, of Midland, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. which will include a rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Eric was born October 27, 1977 to Eladio and Carole Martinez. After graduating from Robert E. Lee high school in Midland, TX, Eric graduated from The University of Texas at Austin, becoming an educator and successfully earning his doctorate degree in Education. Eric spent 16 years as a teacher and principal helping at-risk kids in Houston develop into resilient, well rounded leaders of their communities. Eric helped create programs where students graduated academically but more importantly, graduated equipped to be successful stewards of change. Eric's personal goal was to inspire and prepare students of limited economic resources to succeed in school and lead their communities as compassionate, committed, and competent men and women. There was no greater gift to him than seeing a young student with few resources, achieve their full potential. Eric was a father, son, brother, uncle, grandson, educator, doctor, mentor and friend. In 2018 he added ALS to that list. After being diagnosed, Eric's dedication and drive to educate kids was undeterred as he continued to advise student teachers and interns at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. He always said he hoped to instill in them the same values he's learned throughout his career. He was an inspiration to everyone he encountered. He is survived by his son, Austin Martinez; brother, Jose Eladio Martinez; sister, Erica Gonzales; brother-in-law, Christopher Gonzales; three nieces, Ashley Martinez, April Martinez, and Chloe Gonzales; two nephews, Joseph Martinez and Christian Gonzales; paternal grandparents, Rodolfo and Celia Martinez; maternal grandmother Ofelia Mancha; uncles, aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Ruben Mancha The family would like to thank Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home for your guidance and compassion. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

