Eric McHam of Midland passed away Monday September 28, 2020. A visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Eric was born January 3, 1970, in Austin, Texas and has lived most of his life in Midland. Following the death of his father, Eric was raised by his grandmother. Eric has a lifelong association with MARC of Midland, beginning with the Opportunity Center, living in MARC housing for 34 years and always working through MARC vocational. Eric was the life of the party. He loved to dance, he love to draw and color pictures, do puzzles, go out to dinner, and be with friends and family. Eric was preceded in death by his father Kenneth McHam and his grandmother Fredna McHam. Eric is survived by his Aunt, Martha McHam and her husband Jim Sarandrea; cousin, Duryn Henington and her husband Ty, Marcy Neely and her husband Jeff; uncle, Stan McHam and wife Gail; cousin, Michelle McHam and cousin, Wyatt Hodges. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
