Eric Noel Carrasco, 26, of Midland passed away October 4, 2019. His viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m., at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019