Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Memorial service 2:00 PM Christ Church Anglican 5501 N Midkiff Rd. Midland , TX

Our precious daughter Erin has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was loved by many and loved all that she came into contact with, which led her to pursue her career in physical therapy. Erin was born in Midland Texas on August 24, 1995. She attended Scharbauer Elementary, Abell Junior High and graduated from Midland Lee in 2013. She then attended West Texas A&M University, majoring in Exercise Science with a Physical Therapy focus. Erin graduated from WTAMU in 2016 after three years at the age of 20, and was accepted into the University of Incarnate Word's Physical Therapy program, graduating this past May with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy. Erin was an accomplished athlete, participating in soccer with West Texas Heat and Dallas Texans club teams, the Lee High School team where she was the 2013 MVP, an Olympic Development Program (ODP) regional soccer team for four years and went on to play two years on scholarship at WTAMU. She was also an exceptional student. She was a four-year academic letterman at Lee High school, graduating in the top 30 of her class. She had several academic scholarships during her time at WTAMU and UIW. Erin is survived by her fiancé Taylor Edmonson of Plainview, Taylor's parents Jeff and Julie Edmonson of Plainview, and Taylor's sister Sydney Edmonson of Plainview, her mother and father, Katrina and Joseph Cumbest Jr. of Midland, her sister Cydney Adams of Shawnee, Kansas and her husband Josh with their two children, Blakely and Brayden. Her brother, Joseph III (Trey) and his wife Gabrielle (Gabby) of Amarillo, Texas . Her paternal grandmother, Glenda Cumbest of Midland, Her maternal grandparents Joan and Odie Hood of Justiceberg, Texas. Her aunt and uncle, Debbie and Jerry Neufeld along with their children, Ryan Neufeld, and his wife Sarah of Irving Texas, and Emily Bakhaya and her husband Ziad of Crowley, Texas. Her aunt and uncle Melissa and Chris Dekeratry of Roundrock, Texas and their two children, Lindsay Koster and her husband Daylon of Roundrock, Texas, and Meredeth Dekeratry of Lubbock. Erin was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Joseph Sr. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday September the 21st, 2019 at Christ Church Anglican of Midland, Texas. Services entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home of Midland, Texas.

