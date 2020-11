Erlinda Ramirez, 90 of Midland, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. No Services will be held. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by two sons, Ruben O. Ramirez and Alfredo B. Ramirez; one daughter, Sylvia Ramirez; one sister, Aurora O. Reyes and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store