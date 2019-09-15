Ernest R. Smith, 90, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Big Spring. He was born July 9, 1929 in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late L.P. and Myrtle (Pauline) Smith. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 9 AM at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019