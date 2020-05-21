Ernesto Rodriguez Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernesto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernesto Rodriguez Sr., 82, of Midland, passed away on May18, 2020, in Midland, Texas.A visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, from 12:00 -5:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. The rosary will be held immediately after the visitation, from 5-7pm also at American Heritage Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 23, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Midland, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved