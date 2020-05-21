Ernesto Rodriguez Sr., 82, of Midland, passed away on May18, 2020, in Midland, Texas.A visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, from 12:00 -5:00 pm at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. The rosary will be held immediately after the visitation, from 5-7pm also at American Heritage Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held Saturday, May 23, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Midland, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



