Ernie Albert LaForge, 50, passed away Monday July 13, 2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Ernie was born on November 18th, 1969 to Ralph and Kay LaForge in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in 1989. He joined the United States Marine Corps June 1990. Ernie served his country honorably until 1994, serving in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Hope. His career path followed plumbing and the oil and gas industry. He married Nona Kimbriel in July 1998. He was a caring and loving husband, son, father and Papa. His passions included NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, watching baseball, working hard, and insuring his family was provided for. He was a great father and was happiest while with his children and grandchildren. Ernie is survived by his wife of twenty-two years, Nona LaForge. His children, Casey and Elizabeth Jones, Shelby and Matthew Chavez, Hayden Richard LaForge, and Brice LaForge. His grandchildren, Ally, Charlee, Kaleb, Blakely, and David. His mother Kathryn LaForge. His siblings John and Shannon LaForge, Cynthia LaForge, Alex and Lynn LaForge, Carl LaForge and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com