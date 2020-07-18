1/1
Ernie Albert LaForge
1969 - 2020
Ernie Albert LaForge, 50, passed away Monday July 13, 2020, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Ernie was born on November 18th, 1969 to Ralph and Kay LaForge in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Midland High School in 1989. He joined the United States Marine Corps June 1990. Ernie served his country honorably until 1994, serving in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Hope. His career path followed plumbing and the oil and gas industry. He married Nona Kimbriel in July 1998. He was a caring and loving husband, son, father and Papa. His passions included NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, watching baseball, working hard, and insuring his family was provided for. He was a great father and was happiest while with his children and grandchildren. Ernie is survived by his wife of twenty-two years, Nona LaForge. His children, Casey and Elizabeth Jones, Shelby and Matthew Chavez, Hayden Richard LaForge, and Brice LaForge. His grandchildren, Ally, Charlee, Kaleb, Blakely, and David. His mother Kathryn LaForge. His siblings John and Shannon LaForge, Cynthia LaForge, Alex and Lynn LaForge, Carl LaForge and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
July 17, 2020
We send our love and condolences to you and your family. Our hearts break for your loss. May Gods love help guide you through this difficult time. Prayers, love and hugs.
Cyndee Shaw
Friend
July 17, 2020
Nona and Family,
I am so sorry to hear of Ernie's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God give you strength to get through this difficult time.
Rachel Lange
Friend
