Ernie Caraballo, 61, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in MIdland, Texas. Ernie was born on April 2, 1959 to Mitsuko and Ernesto Caraballo in Brooklyn, New York. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 28, at 2:00 PM at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



