Esperanza Aleman Maldonado, 72 of Midland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born November 13, 1947 in Durango, Mexico. Esperanza was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Maldonado; and two brothers, Ramon Aleman and Eduardo Aleman. She is survived by four sons, Federico Maldonado, Antonio Maldonado, Cesar Maldonado and Jonathan Chavarria; four daughters, Maria (Amalia) Carrasco, Blanca Maldonado, Sandra Maldonado and Belinda Maldonado all of Midland, Texas; granddaughters and grandsons whom she raised as her own, Byanca Maldonado, Otilia Maldonado, Valentina Saenz and Federico Maldonado III. Esperanza is also survived by her brothers, Abel Aleman and Felipe Aleman both of Midland; sisters, Aurora Salazar of Durango, Durango Mexico, Gloria Bermudez, Maria de Jesus Santos, Socorro Reyes, Gerarda Enriquez and Maria Rayo Aleman all of Midland, Texas, Irma Betancourt of Portland, Oregon and Rosalba Aleman of Wichita Falls, Texas; Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins. Funeral mass is set for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 19, 2020.