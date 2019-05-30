Esperanza Garay, 68, of Midland, Texas passed away May 23, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Jose Garay; sons, Benjamin Lopez and Jose Garay, Jr. all of Midland; a sister, Mary Torres of Dallas,Texas 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 30, 2019